Wisbech Wheeler Mat is in class of his own

Triathlete, Mat McClure seems in a class of his own as he continues his run of victories in the Tuesday evening Wisbech Wheelers cycling series where a 21.39 ride gave him 1.50 over second home Jon Talbot in 23.29 and by over two minutes from third man Phil Lee with 23.41.

McClure’s dominance is only threatened by top class riders visiting from other clubs. The domestic battle (on the road) between veteran couple Becky and Carl Murley continues without a clear leader.

In the Eastern Counties ‘10’ Champonships Carl took a 4–3 lead and looked to confirm this with another win last Tuesday but Becky punctured half a mile from the end and recorded a DNF (did not finish).

This weekend in the Shaftesbury CC Open ‘25’ near Newmarket the tables were once again turned with a strong 1.01.54 performance by Becky in nagging crosswinds over the greater distance.

Another rider putting a series of strong performances in is 50+ vet Adrian Whiting whose 1.00.06 put him just outside the hour and made him the quickest of the Wisbech riders on the day.

Results, May 20, ECCA Champs ‘10’: (all vets) J Talbot 40+ 22.26, C Murley 50+ 24.08, R Murley 40+(lady) 24.26. May 23, Wisbech Club ‘10’: M McClure 21.47, N Empson (Anglia Velo) 23.27, D McClure 40+ 23.32, A Ward 40+ 23.49, D Webster 40+ 23.58, M Endersby (A Velo) 24.14, R Sewell 70+ (Hounslow & Dist) 25.13, J Bates 60+ 25.15, C Murley 50+ 25.16, N Buttriss (lady) 30.45. May 28, ECCA Champs ‘25’: A Whiting 50+ 1.01.08, R Murley 40+ (lady) 1.02.09.

Tue, May 30, Wisbech Club ‘10’: M McClure 21.39, J Talbot 40+ 23.29, P Lee 40+ 23.41, J Empson 60+ (A Velo) 23.59, A Ward 40+ 24.00, A Whiting 50+ 24.19, J Bates 60+ 25.42, A Bye 60+ 25.51, P Willis 60+ 26.00, C Murley 50+ 26.07, N Buttriss (lady)(road bike) 31.27.

Sat, Shaftesbury CC Open ‘25’: A Whiting 50+ 1.00.06, B Murley 40+ (lady) 1.01.54, P Willis 60+ 1.02.54, C Murley 50+ 1.03.11.