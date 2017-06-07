Wisbech Wheeler Talbot rides strongly in wind

With the rain affecting many events there were few results to report last week, but things changed to hot and dry.

Jon Talbot rode a strong 22.26 in the wind at Six Mile Bottom near Newmarket in the Eastern Counties Championship ‘10’ along with the Murleys, husband Carl and wife Becky, on 24.08 and 24.26 respectively continuing their domestic battle (on the road) making it 4-3 in Carl’s favour so far this season.

Carl Murley

On the Tuesday in the Wisbech evening series triathlete Mat McClure was quickest in 21.47, followed by Neil Empson of Anglia Velo with 23.27 and Mat’s father Doug McClure took third in 23.32.

The ECCA 25 mile Championship was held on the Sunday, once again near Newmarket, with just two Wisbech riders taking part.

The 50+ vet Adrian Whiting recorded 1.01.08 and 40+ lady vet Becky Murley was just a minute and one second behind in 1.02.09.

Results – Sat, May 20 ECCA Champs ‘10’: (all vets) J Talbot 40+ 22.26, C Murley 50+ 24.08, R Murley 40+(lady) 24.26.

May 23, Wisbech Club ‘10’: M McClure 21.47, N Empson (Anglia Velo) 23.27, D McClure 40+ 23.32, A Ward 40+ 23.49, D Webster 40+ 23.58, M Endersby (A Velo) 24.14, R Sewell 70+ (Hounslow & Dist) 25.13, J Bates 60+ 25.15, C Murley 50+ 25.16, N Buttriss (lady) 30.45.

May 28, ECCA Champs ‘25’: A Whiting 50+ 1.01.08, R Murley 40+ (lady) 1.02.09.