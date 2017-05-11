Wisbech Wheeler Talbot rings up Tring PB

Prolific rider and 40+ Wisbech Wheeler vet, Jon Talbot, was rewarded with a new personal best of 21.30 on Bank Holiday Monday in the VTTA Open 10 miler near Tring in Hertfordshire.

Talbot, a relative newcomer to competitive cycling, seems to get quicker week by week. In the Tuesday evening event Mat McClure shrugged off the cold NE winds to record 21.45 but other riders struggled to equal their expected times with Phil Lee next in on 23.21 and Neil Empson of Anglia Velo third in 24.12, still good efforts in the conditions.

On Saturday riders travelled down to the fast course at Six Mile Bottom near Cambridge for the Lea Valley CC Open ‘10’ and 60+ vet Paul Willis recorded an excellent all time pb for the distance of 23.25.

The Murleys continued their domestic battle with Carl taking victory this time by just one second over the ten miles from his wife Becky whose 23.38 makes her one of the strongest lady vets in the district. The tally is four-all.

Results, Tue 2 May, Wisbech’10’: M McClure 21.45, P Lee 40+ 23.21, N Empson (Anglia Velo) 24.14, S Emmett 40+ 24.30, A Ward 40+ 24.46, M Endersby (A Velo) 24.54, B Murley (lady) 40+ 27.27.

Sat 6 May Lea Valley Open ‘10’: P Willis 60+ 23.25, C Murley 50+ 23.37, B Murley (lady) 40+ 23.38, D Hallahan (lady) 60+ 28.47.

l Correction to last week’s report: Cambridge CC ‘10’ A Whiting 50+ 23.27 not A Ward 40+ 23.20.