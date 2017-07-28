Wisbech Wheelers course record shattered

On Sunday in the re-run of the Wisbech Wheelers Open ‘25’, the race was once again stopped, this time at the beginning of the men’s section due to a wide load on the A47.

But not before the women’s section where top triathlete Kimberley Morrison of North Norfolk Wheelers managed a remarkable 55.07 and sliced more than a minute from the ladies course record set earlier this month in the ECCA Championships by Verity Smith (Stowmarket).

Vet, Denise Hurren of Sole Bay Cycle Sport, was second with 1.00.35 and third was vet, Lindsay Clarke, of Fenland Clarion, in 1.01.41. First Wisbech lady home was Becky Murley in 1.02.57. Of the men who finished, quickest was David Proctor (Velovelocity) in 54.09 and Wisbech’s Andrew Ward was best with 1.00.05. In the tandem event Wisbech’s Paul Sims/Phil Howe rode a fixed wheel track tandem to victory in 1.00.06. The day before in the Anglia Velo 10-mile Open near Risby on the A14 Becky Murley beat both Wisbech men in 23.35 including husband Carl.