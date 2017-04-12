Wisbech Wheelers relish quick course

With sunshine and lighter winds than normal for April, riders made good use of conditions on the King’s Lynn ‘25’ course between Fincham and Mundford posting fast times across the board.

The team event was won in a dead heat between Lynn pairing Steven Neill/Ben Stancombe and mixed pairing of Alex Lubbock (API Metrow) and Mark Farrow (Pedal Revolution) all posting 56.57.

Of the Wisbech Wheelers contingent John Talbot and Stuart Emmett were quickest in 1.00.54 and next in, beating the rest of the local teams, were lady vet Becky Murley and 69 year old Roger Sewell (Hounslow and Dist CC) with 1.02.18.

Roger, the week before in the Salesengine ‘10’ at Cambridge, posted an excellent 23.40. Also worth a mention are 65 year olds Paul Sims and Phil Howe who slogged round ‘old school’ on their road bikes in 1.07.50.

Results, Sat 1 April, Team Salesengine Open ‘10’: all vets – J Talbot 40+ 22.49, R Sewell 60+ 23.40, A Whiting 50+ 23.47, P Willis 60+ 24.21 pb, R Murley (lady) 40+ 24.49 C Murley 50+ 24.52, D Hallahan (lady) 60+ 30.52.

Sat 8 April, KLCC 2up ‘25’: Teams – J Talbot 40+ and S Emmett 40+ 1.00.58, R Murley (lady) 40+ and R Sewell 60+ 1.02.18, C Murley 50+ and A Bird 1.03.40, A Whiting 50+ and A Churchill 1.04.06, P Sims 60+ and P Howe 60+ 1.07.50. Solo – P Willis 60+ 1.07.42, P Lee (punctured).