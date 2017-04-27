Wisbech Wildcats purring with Junior Plate final win

Hosts Wisbech RUFC Wildcats, the club’s rugby 2nd XV, beat St Ives 2nds 37-3 to win the Junior Plate Final.

The Wisbech forwards soon settled into some good form to provide possession for their pacy set of backs.

Wisbech Wildcats v St Ives 2nds Junior Plate Final

James Patrick opened the scoring with a powerful finish to a patient build up. St Ives regrouped and had a successful penalty kick.

Wisbech’s second score came when Ethan Garford collected a St Ives kick in his own half and linked with Connor Lucas who went over. Scrum half Harry Newman scored after prolonged pressure by the home forwards.

In the second half Wisbech used their bench to maintain pressure. Ramos Vinksna came on to play full back and joined in moves to score two tries. Number 8 Ben Chapman got a well deserved try.

A fine individual effort from Rory Willis completed the Wildcats’ try tally.

Chapman, Skippy Parsons and Lucas put in strong performances but the Wisbech Wildcats Round Table man-of-the-match was awarded to flyhalf Jack Malkin who controlled the game very well.

In the other finals Cantabs III beat Shelford IV to win the Junior Cup, Ely II won the Intermediate Plate by beating Saffron Walden II and Cambridge III ran out winners over Shelford III in the Intermediate Cup.

l Wisbech RUFC is hosting a Charity Sports Day on Saturday which is part of a programme of events to celebrate the club’s 70th anniversary.

The event will raise funds for the Savenaca Koroibulileka Trust. The Trust has been set up to support the family of an Oakham RFC player who sadly died after collapsing whilst playing last September.

The day includes a football match between Wisbech RUFC v Wisbech Clubs select 11 (including some players from Wisbech Town) and a social touch rugby tournament supported by a number of other Wisbech sports clubs.

The main event will be a rugby match between a Wisbech President’s XV and a Cambs Rugby Union Select XV, kick-off 3pm.

For more about the events visit https://tinyurl.com/WRUFC-CharitySportsDay

A number of players with national experience and/or international honours with links to Wisbech Rugby Club including Darryl and De la Rey Veenendaal, Michael Gillick, Nico Steenkamp, Bash Mahmood, Josh Seale, Jethro Rawling, Jack Hoyles, Lawrence Rayner, etc, have committed to play for the President’s XV.

The day will have a carnival and will include bouncy castles, refreshments and an after-party starting at 5pm with a live performance by Simon Rodgers followed by DJ Tom Ambrose.

Wisbech RUFC is delighted to announce that that the local rugby community, the Rugby Football Union, Eastern Counties Rugby Union, Cambridgeshire Rugby Union and the British Army have all offered support and involvement.

The club also thanks the number of local businesses who have sponsored the day.

For more information about Savenaca Koroibulileka, go to: https://tinyurl.com/Savanaca-BBC