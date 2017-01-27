Wisbech Wildcats rattle in 12 tries versus Shelford

Wildcats 82

Shelford 5th 10

This emphatic win saw the Wisbech Wildcats rattle in 12 tries.

Club captain Olly Mackett was full of praise for the team performance: “After a poor start to the season the Wildcats have turned the corner, this victory was the team’s fourth win on the bounce.

“The spirit within the squad is excellent, credit must go to the attitude of a number of players who have been dropped from the first team in recent weeks and who have put in commanding performances to fight for their first team places back.

“Their presence in the Wildcats has been of great value helping to develop the less experience players.”

“It was really enjoyable to watch the young guns play with such confidence and skill,” said team manager Cliff Humphreys.

“We are very much a two team club and the development of young players is key to the future success of Wisbech Rugby Club.

“Head coach Leonard Veenendaal will work with any player who is prepared to work hard at his game and show that he has the pride, commitment and passion to succeed.”

Wisbech 1st team are away to Thurston on Saturday while the Wildcats entertain Newmarket 2nds at home, kick off 2pm.

Training continues on Wednesday and Friday nights – new players are welcome to come along.