Woolley and Littlechild wrap up Wisbech League Xmas doubles

Wisbech League

End of Season Christmas Doubles

On Thursday, instead of a normal knock night, it was a fun night for the annual Xmas doubles.

There were 28 entrants and pairs were mostly drawn from an ‘A’ list of players paired with those players on the ‘B’ list to even up their chances of becoming winners.

With 14 pairs there were two preliminary lists of seven teams each of which would play each other. This meant that there were 42 games to be played each of three ends to be played out. With 126 ends to play it was going to a long night.

These were completed just after 10 pm so it was decided to have just four teams play the semi- finals.

From group 1 it was clear cut with Igor Scekalevs and Terry Rudd first and runners-up were Grant Brightey and father Mark Brightey.

In group 2 it was David Woolley and Bob Littlechild as clear cut winners but the runners-up had to be decided by a countback of the number of ends won.

With still a tie it was decided who won against the other in the group games, making Andy Bayes and David Hughes as runners- up.

In the semi-final Woolley and Littlechild beat Brightey and Brightey whilst in the other Scekalevs and Rudd beat Bayes and Hughes.

At 10.30pm the final was between Scekalevs and Rudd against Woolley and Littlechild.

It was hard-fought with David Woolley and Bob Littlechild the eventual winners 6-11, 11-5, 11-9 – worthy winners after a long evening.

The winners and runners-up were presented with medals, recently struck, depicting the Wisbech town coat of arms.

l Pictured from the left, doubles finalists: Bob Littlechild, Igor Scekalevs, Terry Rudd, David Woolley.