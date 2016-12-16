Nine Chatteris CC players selected for Cambs and MCC squads

Nine Chatteris CC players have been selected for both the Cambridgeshire County Age group and MCC Hub Age group squads.

Luke Parnell, Ciaran Bailey, Michael Saunders, Jamie Chapman have all been selected for the new Cambridgeshire Under 16 squad who will play friendly matches against other county squads. Charlie Munns has also been selected for the Cambridgeshire Under 12 squad.

Archie Wathen (Under 12), Shimmani Thomas (Under 12), Billy Munns (Under 15) and Adam Pritchard (Under 15) have all been selected for the MCC Hub squads.

The MCC Hub is an initiative set up by MCC to allow state school children access to quality coaching and representative matches against their peers.

A club spokesman said: “We are immensely proud of the dedication, commitment and attitude that all the players have shown towards their cricket and have been duly rewarded with their selections into the respective squads. As a club we are very proud of our youth section, which provides a continuous stream of quality players for our senior teams.”