Cambs make solid county darts start at March

Cambridgeshire drew 19-19 with neighbours Lincolnshire at the weekend in the opening Premier Division Inter-County darts match at the GER Club in March.
Ladies B lost their opening four games before rallying to win the last two to give Lincs a 4-2 win. The Men’s B match was a close affair and Cambs started Sunday’s A team matches with a 7-11 deficit.
The Ladies A played superbly to win their match 5-1, Juliet Findley (March GER) took the Lady of the Match Award in the opening game as she beat former England International Tammy Montgomery.
The Men’s A secured a 6-6 draw.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.