Chatteris go up after outstanding season

Chatteris Tennis Club are in celebratory mood as their Men’s A team have completed an outstanding season, which has resulted in them finishing top of Division Three in the Hunts and Peterborough League.

The season saw the Chatteris team play seven matches, with six wins and one draw. The final match was played away at Ketton, who are in second position, where Chatteris won in emphatic style 8–0. The team was the pairings of Andrew Fox and Simon Grainger and Tony Finch and Jonni Henson.

Grainger said: “We have had a terrifically consistent season, with strong wins from all of our pairings. Fellow team member Charlie Gienke, who is a new member to our club this season, has also played a pivotal role in helping us to achieve promotion to Division 2 for next year.”

The Men’s A team had previously a 7-1 sets win against Longthorpe. The pairing of Fox and Grainger won four sets, with Henson and Gienke taking three.

Chatteris Ladies A team also secured a win at home against Oundle 7-1 in sets. The team consisted of Emma Norman, Alison Edge, Santall Horn and Georgia Harrison.