Chatteris runners-up in Senior Fenland League meet

The senior squad of the Chatteris Kingfishers SC in the A-final second round of the Senior Fenland League in Wisbech gained a fantastic second place, with 135 points, behind West Norfolk (197) but ahead of Thetford (128), March (126) and Wisbech (118).

They achieved seven first places, 10 second places and 9 thirds, with 14 personal best times.

Winners were: Hallie White (12/U 50m front crawl), Thomas Hanley (12/U 50m breaststroke, p.b.), Reece Simpson (10/U 50m f/c), Daniel Leigh (Open 100m f/c and butterfly) and the 10/12/U boys front crawl and medley relay team (Freddie Allen, Reece Simpson, Thomas Hanley, Riley Astley).

Second places: Jake Hoy (14/U 100m I.M. (p.b.) and 100m breast), Hallie White (14/U 100m f/c and 100m fly), Freddie Allen (12/U 50m fly, p.b.), Thea Hanley and Reece Simpson (both 10/U 50m fly, p.b.), the 14/U/Open male and female front crawl relay and the male medley relay team.

Credible third places by: Riley Astley (12/U 50m backstroke, Thea Hanley (10/U 50m breaststroke, p.b.), Kiara Kovacs (12/U 50m fly), Matthew Wouldham (Open 100m breaststroke, p.b.), Daniel Leigh (Open 100m I.M.), Thomas Hanley (12/U 100m I.M., p.b.) and the female 10/12/U f/c and medley relay team.

Further PB times: Kiara Kovacs (12/U 100m I.M.), Megan Dawson (14/U 100m fly), Thea Hanley (10/U 50m f/c), Kiera Simpson (12/U 50m breaststroke), Marie Doherty (Open 100m f/c) and Riley Astley (12/U 50m f/c).

All the swimmers are currently taking part in the club championships, having swum already in the 50m sprint races and the 100 and 200m races to find out who are the best overall in each age group.