CMB bowls tournament raises £400 for North Cambs Hospital Wisbech

CMB Bowls Club held their annual Les Howard memorial open pairs tournament at their Railway Road green and raised a total of £400 for the Alan Hudson Palliative Care unit at North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.

Money was raised by generous sponsorship of the day by Terry and Tina Hawkins, Fenland Fire Company Wisbech and a raffle held on the day.

Winners were CMB pair Lyn and Cliff Humphreys.

