Fen Tigers Goalball holds first regional tournament at March Neale-Wade

Fen Tigers Goalball team held the first-ever regional tournament at Neale-Wade Sports Academy in March on Saturday.

Five of the region’s top teams participated including Fen Tigers, Cambridge Dons, Croysutt Warriors and London Elephants. Players at all levels competed including Great Britain star Laura Perry and Dan Roper - both from Fen Tigers.

Fen Tigers won the tournament with Emma Tammaro (Cambridge Dons) and Tommy Britton (Croysutt Warriors) picking up players of the tournament. The day has been hailed as a huge success.

Goalball is a Paralympic sport designed specifically for the visually impaired. Everyone wears eye shades enabling anyone to play. The aim is to score a goal by throwing a ball that contains bells, whilst the opposite team track the bell and defend with their bodies.

To find out more please see Fen Tigers Goalball page or @fentigersgball