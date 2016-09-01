Generous Tydd St Giles lodge owners hold charity golf day

Tydd St Giles golf club Lodge Owner Trophy photo as you view L to R Jim Brooks Laura Slayven Derek Wroe and Liz Miller. Tydd Golf Tydd Lodge Owner Trophy Derek Wroe organiser presented the cheque

Tydd St Giles golf club Lodge Owner Trophy photo as you view L to R Jim Brooks Laura Slayven Derek Wroe and Liz Miller. Tydd Golf Tydd Lodge Owner Trophy Derek Wroe organiser presented the cheque

0
Have your say

Tydd St Giles Golf Club lodge owners recently organised a charity day, and around 30 golfers competed for the lodge owners’ trophy.

Winners were: ladies Liz Miller, men Jim Brooks. On the day they raised £220 for the Butterfly Hospice Trust, whose representative Laura Slayven received the cheque.

Tydd St Giles golf club hosted the Fraser-Dawbarns Solicitors charity Day.

Organiser, TSG club captain and partner in Fraser Dawbarns, Neil John, thanked all for taking part and £1,100 raised for Meningitis Research.

Back to the top of the page