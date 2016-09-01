Generous Tydd St Giles lodge owners hold charity golf day

Tydd St Giles Golf Club lodge owners recently organised a charity day, and around 30 golfers competed for the lodge owners’ trophy.
Winners were: ladies Liz Miller, men Jim Brooks. On the day they raised £220 for the Butterfly Hospice Trust, whose representative Laura Slayven received the cheque.
Tydd St Giles golf club hosted the Fraser-Dawbarns Solicitors charity Day.
Organiser, TSG club captain and partner in Fraser Dawbarns, Neil John, thanked all for taking part and £1,100 raised for Meningitis Research.
