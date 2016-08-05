Gold medal or DNF, how will you fare in our Olympic quiz?

It’s hard to believe that it’s already four years since the triumph of the London Olympic Games but this weekend the 31st Olympiad gets under way in Rio de Janeiro.

Amid various controversies the Games still promise sun, sea and plenty of sporting spectacle as 10,500 athletes from 207 nations head to Brazil to compete across 28 sports. Among them will be dozens of British stars, including runner Mo Farah, heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, boxer Nicola Adams and Tour de France winning cyclist Chris Froome.

Ahead of this year’s event get yourself limbered up with our fiendishly tricky quick on the Olympics past and present.