Gorefield, March, Wisbech, Marshland North Cambs bowlers off to national finals

North Cambs EBF & EWBF members will be competing in the National Outdoor Finals at Skegness between Tuesday, August 23, and Saturday, August 27, in the first and second round games.
Tuesday: 9.15am Mixed pairs – Tony Reed, Loraine Smith (Murrow & Gorefield); 9.15am Ladies Senior pairs – Christine Johnson, Pat Wood (St Lawrence); 9.15am Ladies 2 bowl rinks – Margaret Hunt, Debra Wright, June Warren (Gorefield); 9.15am Ladies Secretaries - Chris Gollands (Marshland); 9.15am Men’s 4 bowl singles – Nigel Eagle (Murrow); 10.45am Men’s Senior singles –Tony Harley (March Town); 11.45am Men’s 2 bowl singles - Tony Reed (Murrow); 12.15pm Ladies Champion of Champions – Jackie Hearle (St Lawrence); 1.45pm Ladies pairs – Janet Savage, Annie Engledow (King William); 1.45pm Senior Mixed Pairs – Chris Wright, Margaret Hunt (St Lawrence & Gorefield); 2.15pm Men’s 3 bowl rinks – Nigel Eagle, Tony Reed, Andrew Overton (Murrow); 2.15pm Ladies 3 bowl rinks – Jackie Hearle, Lynne Quibell, Lyn Clare (St Lawrence); 4.45pm Ladies Senior singles – Chris Gollands (Marshland); 4.45pm U25open pairs – Joseph Gowler, Jake Gowler (Emneth).
Wednesday: 9.15am Men’s 2 bowl rinks – Nigel Eagle, Tony Reed, Andrew Overton (Murrow); 11.45am Mixed rinks – Mick Carter, Janet Jolley, Alan Newbold (March Town); 12.15pm Ladies 2 bowl singles – Sue Tolliday (CMB); 2.15pm Ladies 4 bowl singles – Margaret Hunt (Gorefield); 3.15pm Men’s pairs – Alan Newbold, Mick Carter (March Town); 4.45pm U25 singles – Tom Horspool (Newton); 4.45pm Men’s Champion of Champions – Mel Joyce (CMB).
Thursday: 12.15pm Men’s Secretaries – Paul Bennett (CMB). Friday: 10.45am Men’s Senior pairs – John Allenson, Vic Condron (Parson Drove).
Spectators are welcome to support North Cambs bowlers. Full details of all North Cambs activities can be found at www. northcambsebf.co.uk
