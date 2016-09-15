Gorefield show off new shirts

Members of Gorefield Short Mats Bowls Club proudly show off the new club shirts, courtesy of sponsorship from Gorefield butcher, NV Gagen.

The new colours will be worn for the coming season when the club will play in the Cambridgeshire SMB League and the Paget League.

The club meet in the community hall on Wolf Lane every Thursday at 7pm and are always happy to welcome new players.

For further information, call Kevin or Jane on 01945 411881.