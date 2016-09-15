Jac and Wendy thrive at Wisbech tournament

A mixed American tournament was held at Wisbech Tennis Club on Sunday afternoon, with players moving on after each set of seven games to play with another partner.
The results were very close with Jac Goult, the men’s winner, and ladies winner Wendy Cropp, both pictured on the right of the photo.
Coaching courses have now started and details can be found at: wisbechtennisclub.org.uk together with club sessions.
