Jary retains Wisbech tennis title rematch

Wisbech Tennis Club staged their finals day on Sunday, with the ladies and men’s singles championships being played.

Last year’s winner Wendy Cropp played Jane Page in a match that saw several long rallies to keep the spectators enthralled, with Wendy winning once again. The trophy was presented by Belinda Sutton, club president.

The men’s game was a rematch of last year’s final between Jack Briggs and Owen Jary. Owen retained his title after some thrilling end-to-end tennis.

New members are always welcome, for further details please see the website, Facebook, or telephone 07549263767.