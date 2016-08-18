Legend-ary winner for Laddus Drove pair at Wisbech club

Wisbech & District South Road FC

The ‘Legend Lofts’ owned by John and Richard Wortley of Laddus Drove led the field of 459 birds from Bovingdon with one of their super fast birds out of the Hereman-Ceusters bloodlines.

Their winning bird covered the 67-mile course on a speed of 64mph to win the Bovingdon cup, making it their second win in a row and also taking first spot in the Fen Federation which covers four counties.

In second place was the ever consistent ‘Bucksholt National Lofts’ of Stu McCurry with a bird of the Soontgen strain on a speed of 1,874 ypm.

This was followed in for sixth with a bird of the ‘28’ bloodline. Mick & Daley Godfrey, owners of the Walsoken ‘Black Bear Lodge Lofts’, had a field day with birds of their Van Rign and Leen Boars Dutch strains for third (1,867 ypm), fourth (1,864) and fifth spots on a speed of 1,860 ypm. Alan Maile wins the £2 nom with Steve Surrey taking the £5 nom.

Other fanciers first birds (all ypm): Steve Surrey 1,858, Alan Maile (Walsoken) 1,843, Jimmy Thompson (Outwell) 1,809, Kev Clark (Wisbech) 1,753, Mick Plowman (Walsoken) 1,746.5, Peter Smith & Robbie Clark (Walsoken) 1,746.4, Dennis Taylor (March) 1,723, Shaun & Lisa Bowles (Guyhirn) 1,701, Les & Maria Glozak (Walsoken) 1,655.