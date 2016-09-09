Love-Lee effort from Wisbech Wheeler Phil

Extremely popular in bygone times the 12 hour time trial is now the province of tough long distance riders and Wisbech Wheeler Phil Lee battled strong winds and rain for a gruelling 244 miles in the East District Championships promoted by CC Breckland near Attleborough, no mean feat in his first attempt and secures his hold on the club best all-rounder competition.

At Hull on Bank Holiday Sunday in the Team Swift Event several local riders took to what is reputed to be the fastest course in the country. Regular visitor to Wisbech evening events, Matthew Senter of Peterborough CC, rode a sizzling 19.05 for ten miles and 50+ Adrian Whiting put in a 22.54 which he improved on a week later near Tring with a season’s best.

New rider 60+ Tony Bye was also very pleased with his 23.44 but the ride of the week goes to 40+ Stuart Emmett for a pb on the A11 at Attleborough where several riders recorded a season’s best.

A week later the honour goes to 60+ Roger Sewell at Newmarket in the Team Velovelocity event.

Results, Sun 28 Aug, Team Swift Open ‘10’, Hull: M Senter (Peterborough CC) 19.05, A Whiting (Performance Coaching) (50+) 22.54, A Bye (60+) 23.44, D Hallahan (lady 60+) 27.41.

Mon 29 Aug, VC Norwich Open ‘10’, Attleborough: S Emmett (Perf Coach) (40+) 21.46, R Sewell (Hounslow & Dist CC, 60+) 22.57, C Murley (50+) 24.16, P Willis (50+) 24.30, J Brown (70+) 24.36, B Murley (lady 40+) 24.39, P Baldwin (70+) 24.54.

Sat 3 Sept, Velovelocity Open ‘25’ Newmarket: R Sewell (60+) 56.45, B Murley (lady 40+) 1.00.20. Icknield RC ‘10’, Tring: A Whiting (50+) 22.27.