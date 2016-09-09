March Braza C reclaim summer pool title

The Greene King March & District Pool League held their Summer League Finals Day last Tuesday at March Braza Club.

Two competitions were being decided, the Team Final and the Player of the Season.

The Team Final was a close match between the Braza Mr & Mrs and Braza C teams. Mr & Mrs went 2-0 up early on and held a healthy 5-3 lead going into the last set of four frames.

Braza C were determined to claim back the title they lost the previous year though, and did so in stunning fashion, white-washing the last set to reclaim their crown with a 7-5 victory.

In the Player of the Season competition the four section winners met to decide the final positions. In the Semi-Finals underdogs Mark Crosskill (GER) and Jamie Bogunovic (Club Q A) were both victorious, beating Warren Middleton (Braza Mr & Mrs) and Damien Hinson (USC A) respectively by 2-1 scorelines. Mark then went on to take the title with a 2-0 victory over Jamie in the Final, and Damien beat Warren 2-1 to secure third. The Winter League commences on Tuesday, September 13.

Team Final winners, from left: Will Ludbrooke (spotted shirt), Lee Osborne, Trevor Sulman, Ross White. Not in picture: captain, Dale Parson.