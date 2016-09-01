March Town North Cambs bowlers’ joy in scooping national Skegness title

North Cambs county bowlers competed in the National EBF & EWBF outdoor finals held at Skegness with great success.
National champions were Alan (Nobby) Newbold, Sandra Chandler (sub Janet Jolley) and Mick Carter (March Town), winning Mixed Rinks honours in an exciting final which they dominated against Huntingdonshire 20-13.
Another finalist was Margaret Hunt (Gorefield) in the Women’s 4 bowl singles who was in contention for a long time but eventually lost 13-21 to Huntingdonshire’s J May.
Results – Mixed rinks: Mick Carter, Janet Jolley, Alan Newbold (March Town) won 19-16 Suffolk, won semi-final 21-10 Norfolk, won final 20-13 Hunts.
Ladies 4 bowl singles: Margaret Hunt (Gorefield) won 22-20 North Essex, won 21-20 Northumberland, won semi-final 21-19 Norfolk, lost final 13-21 Hunts (Championship winner). Men’s senior singles: Tony Harley (March Town) won 21-13 Derbyshire, won 21-20 Nottinghamshire and lost in semi-final 19-21 Derbyshire (losing finalist).
Senior Mixed Pairs: Chris Wright, Margaret Hunt St Lawrence & Gorefield) won 22-12 Derbyshire, won 24-14 Norfolk, lost 12-27 Northumberland (Championship winners). Ladies Champion of Champions: Jackie Hearle (St Lawrence) won 21-13 Huntingdonshire, lost 17-21 Northants (losing semi-finalist). U25 open pairs: Joseph Gowler, Jake Gowler (Emneth) won 19-18 on an extra end, lost 12-17 Suffolk.
Ladies senior pairs – Christine Johnson, Pat Wood (St Lawrence) won 21-13 Humberside, lost 19-17 Nottinghamshire (losing semi-finalists).
Men’s 3 bowl rinks: Nigel Eagle, Tony Reed, Andrew Overton (Murrow) won 21-13 Nottinghamshire, lost 17-21 Humberside (losing finalists). Men’s secretaries: Paul Bennett (CMB) lost 15-21 Derbyshire (losing semi-finalist). Men’s senior pairs: John Allenson, Trevor Spriggs (sub Vic Cordon) (Parson Drove) lost 14-16 Nottinghamshire (losing semi-finalists).
Ladies senior singles: Chris Gollands (Marshland) lost 10-21 Huntingdonshire (losing finalist). Ladies 2 bowl singles: Sue Tolliday (CMB) lost 16-21 Suffolk (Championship winner).
Men’s 2 bowl rinks: Nigel Eagle, Tony Reed, Andrew Overton (Murrow) lost 17-15 Nottinghamshire (losing finalists).
Ladies secretaries: Chris Gollands (Marshland) lost 13-21 Humberside. Ladies 3 bowl rinks: Jackie Hearle, Lynne Quibell, Lyn Clare (St Lawrence) lost 12-21 Northumberland (losing semi-finalists). U25 singles: Tom Horspool (Newton) lost 15-21 to Norfolk. Ladies pairs: Janet Savage, Annie Engledow (King William) lost 6-21 Nottinghamshire (Championship winners).
Men’s 4 bowl singles: Nigel Eagle (Murrow) lost 3-21 to Derbyshire (championship winner). Men’s 2 bowl singles: Tony Reed (Murrow) lost 15-21 to Lincs (semi-finalist). Mixed pairs: Tony Reed, Loraine Smith (Murrow & Gorefield) lost 12-22 Suffolk (Championship winners). Men’s Champion of Champions: Mel Joyce (CMB) lost 5-21 to Norfolk (championship winner). Men’s pairs: Alan Newbold, Mick Carter (March Town) lost 12-17 Nottinghamshire.
Ladies 2 bowl rinks: Margaret Hunt, Debra Wright, June Warren (Gorefield) lost 9-23 Northumberland (championship winners).
Full details of all EBF & EWBF National outdoor championships can be found at http://fedbowls.co.uk
