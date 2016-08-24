Marshland charity bowls drive

Marshland St James Bowls Club are holding a Charity Open Bowls Drive on Sunday at 2pm, all welcome.

This will include a game of bowls, a spider and a raffle, all for only £3.

Just turn up and there is no need to book; any info call Jim on 01945 430242.

