New season underway at Wisbech Badminton Club

The new season is underway at Wisbech Badminton Club, who meet every Wednesday 8-10pm at the excellent Thomas Clarkson Academy sports hall off Corporation Road, Wisbech.

The hall has four courts so there is little sitting out between games. There is plenty of parking available in the school car park. Catering for all standards of players, for new members the first night is free. Then fees are either £5/evening pay as you play or £80 for the season from September 7 until Easter 2017.

After a successful last season, the club has teams in both the Ouse Valley and Hunts & Peterborough local leagues.

So whether you want to play competitive league badminton at a range of levels, are a club player who enjoys friendly games or are a beginner who wants to improve your game and fitness come along on a Wednesday and enjoy the sport.

Dig out that racket and the club will be pleased to see you.