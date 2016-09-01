No luck for Wisbech motorsport team Finesse at Rockingham

Renault UK Clio Cup team Finesse Motorsport endured its most luckless, outing of the 2016 season at Rockingham International Super Sportscar Circuit over the weekend.

Despite a strong start, with Paul Streather delivering impressive top five pace in pre-event practice, everything came unravelled for the Wisbech squad.

Torrential rain on Saturday afternoon, coupled with warm temperatures, resulted in a badly misted windscreen for Streather’s Clio on the opening lap and following a costly pit-stop he finished in 14th position.

In the televised second race on Sunday, he was bundled off the track on lap one after multi-car contact to his right. Streather’s damaged Clio went on to finish in 15th.

High winds on Saturday resulted in another team’s awning landing on the Finesse race transporter, causing damage to the cab unit.