Sutton Bridge racer Mills wins GP125 class title

Gavin Mills, owner and sole racer of Mills Motorcycles in Sutton Bridge, has won the EMRA Championship for the GP125 class.

The 2014 East Midlands Racing Association Championship winner said: “Myself and my girlfriend Stacey have put a lot of time and effort in for this with no real help from sponsors due to them not being forthcoming, even though we have tried so hard to appeal for sponsors.

“Winning championships doesn’t seem to be a big deal or a great achievement nowadays and you don’t get noticed like you use to as that’s how I see it. Without throwing money at big teams, etc, to ride for them then I guess my achievement will never be successfully noticed.

“I can only go so far off my own back to be at the level that I want to be. We have not been off the podium this year.

“Everything mechanical, etc, is done by myself also (prep work, etc). A lot of hours are put into this.

“It’s becoming harder for youngsters with the price and class changes and getting their foot onto the ladder, plus under 16s cannot get track time.”

Mills is also seeking sponsorship for 2017 when he will also be doing the same GP125 class for the ACU National.

Potential sponsors can contact 07557748692 or Gavintmills@gmail.com