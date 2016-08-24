Tydd St Giles charity day

More than 60 golfers took part in the Tydd St Giles Golf Club Bob Johns Classic Tournament annual event.

Organiser Roy Pesterfield confirmed that on the day they raised £658 for Cancer Research UK.

The cheque was presented to Val Johns in memory of her husband Bob.

The winning team of Tony Kierman, Shaun Shales, Martin Kierman, and Jamie Kierman came in with a score of 142 points. Runners-up Trevor Hunt, Dave Morris, Toby North, and Marin Pike scored 125.

lMarshland St James Bowls Club are holding a Charity Open Bowls Drive on Sunday at 2pm, all welcome.

This will include a game of bowls, a spider and a raffle, all for only £3. There is no need to book; any info call Jim on 01945 430242.