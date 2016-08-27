Tydd St Giles golf fundraiser a success

Trevor Sewell presenting the cheque to Val Johns

Tydd St Giles Golf Club Bob Johns

Classic Tournament

More than 60 golfers took park in this annual fundraising event.

Seniors captain Trevor Sewell presented the £658 cheque to Val Johns in memory of her husband Bob.

