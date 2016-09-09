Win for Wiggins

March Golf Club Mens Invitation Day - Gary & Nick Wiggins

Gary and Nick Wiggins.

See our results section on page 74 of our paper for more local sports scores.

Men’s Invitation Day (27 Holes): 1 on count back Gary Wiggins and Nick Wiggins 61 points, 2 Chris Elliott and Mike Robinson 61, 3 on count back David Speechley and Adam Green 59.

