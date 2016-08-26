Wisbech Finesse eye racing comeback on bank holiday at Rockingham

One month since the Renault UK Clio Cup was last in action, the fast-paced championship is preparing to resume at Rockingham in Northamptonshire this coming weekend, August 27/28, where race-winning squad Finesse Motorsport is eyeing something of a late-season resurgence.

Setting its sights on an overdue podium challenge in the high-profile Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship feeder category, the Wisbech squad and race-winning driver Paul Streather are placing full focus on qualifying performance which, in recent rounds, has been an Achilles heel.

On Saturday is race one of the weekend at 16.10.

On Sunday, round 12 will get underway at 1pm and will be screened live on ITV4.