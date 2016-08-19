Wisbech hold junior matches

Wisbech Tennis Club held a competition day last Thursday for their junior players and more than 30 children took part between the ages of 4 and 15, split into three age groups.

They enjoyed competing in a number of mini-matches on a round-robin basis before some closely-fought finals took place. Winners were Riley Warren, William Campbell and Lucy Prior.

A number of club sessions take place through the week for players of all ages and abilities, phone 07549 263767 or visit www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk for further details.