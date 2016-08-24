Wisbech Rookies take netball’s Division Three title

Rookies 5 won the Wisbech Netball League Division Three this summer. They are a team of U16 players who, along with their coach Andrea Eggleton, entered the Wisbech League for the first time this summer.

There was some discussion in the league as to whether U16 players should be allowed to play but it was agreed at the AGM that the age limit should remain at 14 years. This turned out to be a really good decision as Rookies 5 not only won Division Three, but they were undefeated all season, winning 14 out of 14 matches.