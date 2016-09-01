Wisbech trio tackle World of Shale at King’s Lynn

Big events are coming on an almost weekly basis at the Adrian Flux Arena, King’s Lynn.

On Saturday night (5.30pm), the venue hosts the World of Shale championship for Unlimited Bangers, with a star-studded entry drawn from all over the country. Also on the bill are the ever-popular Two-Litre Saloon Stock Cars, plus Lady Bangers for their annual outing in Unlimited machinery.

Three Wisbech-based drivers have qualified for the World of Shale, the country’s biggest race on the loose-surfaced tracks. Brothers Nicky and Nathan Young are more well-known for their immaculate machinery and entertaining style of racing than major race wins. However, both are capable of winning and have come close to causing upsets in the past.

Youngster Ryan Leeks (pictured) completes the Wisbech trio. Leeks, who was a race winner at July’s pre-1985 event, was drawn on the front row of the grid for the Two-Litre Banger Shale World Final a fortnight ago, but was crowded out in the early stages. He will be hoping for better luck from a similar draw this time.

Other leading contenders are likely to include Norwich-based defending champion Shayn Winsor, Ely’s Jack Overy, top Essex driver Jason ‘Boxer Jack’ Jackson, and Nottinghamshire brothers Jack and Tom Foster.

Three Holes brothers Ollie and Marcus Skeels will be competing in the Two-Litre Saloon Stock Cars once more after an eventful outing a fortnight ago. Elder brother Ollie ran well all night and could have taken home a lot more silverware than the trophy he earned for winning the allcomers race. He was taken out late on while in front in a heat and then crashed into brother Marcus while leading the closing stages of the final.

Jacob Downey (Outwell), Leverington pair Thomas Parrin and Max Stott, Somersham’s Ivan Street and Jake Swann (March) are also among a strong entry from the Wisbech area.