Wisbech Wheelers course record smashed

Loughborough student Mat Webster dusted off his TT machine and outdistanced the whole Wisbech Wheelers field with a cracking 21.36 ride rather overshadowing triathlete Mat McClure’s very respectable 22.20,

Third man home was vet, Roger Sewell, in 24.12 who less than a year away from 70 is still able put large chunks of time into his peers.

Becky Murley was first lady in 27.17 and she will be targeting some of the male vets.

A week later in the last of the evening ‘10’ series, Peterborough CC fast man Mat Senter smashed the course record in 20.48, averaging nearly 30 mph over granite chippings, potholes, roundabouts and all the twists and turns of the Wisbech course, quickly followed in by McClure with a course best of 21.27. Third man home was 40-plus rider Stuart Emmet of Performance Coaching and once again Murley was first lady.

Results, Tue, Aug 16, 10 miles: Ladies – B Murley 27.17, L Campion (vet 50+) 29.54, D Hallahan (vet 60+) 34.44. Men – M Webster 21.36, M McClure 22.20, R Sewell (vet 60+) 24.12, P Baldwin (vet 70+) 25.51, P Willis (vet 60+) 25.52, C Murley (vet 50+) 25.53, J Brown (vet 70+) 27.10, W Swaddling (vet 60+) 31.06.

Tue, Aug 23, 10 miles: Ladies – B Murley 26.31, D Hallahan (vet 60+) 34.35. Men – M Senter (Peterborough CC) 20.48 (course record), M McClure 21.27, S Emmett (Performance Coaching) 23.32, S Ridgewill 25.52, M Clarkson 27.13. Vets – A Whiting (P coach)(50+), P Baldwin (70+) 25.28, J Brown (70+) 26.30, P Wills (60+) 26.35. Team – K Yeoman & C Murley (both 50+) 26.16.