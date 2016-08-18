Wisbech Wheelers riders struggle in strong winds

Riders struggled against a strong north west wind on Tuesday evening and the Wisbech Wheelers times reflected this with no one over the 25 mph mark.

Stewart Emmett of Performance Coaching was first in with 24.16 followed just two seconds later by John Talbot.

Third man home was evergreen vet Roger Sewell of Long Sutton still with his old club Hounslow and District.

Conditions improved considerably on Wednesday and the tables were turned in the Wisbech contingent with Talbot taking 18 seconds from Emmett and Paul Willis handing a 24 second beating to Pete Baldwin in the 60+ category.

Results, Tue, Aug 9, 10 miles: Ladies – B Murley 27.33, L Campion (vet 50+) 30.22, D Hallahan (vet 60+) 35.20. Men – S Emmett 24.16, J Talbot 24.18, M Clarkson 28.33. Vets – R Sewell (60+) 24.33, A Whiting (50+) 25.16, P Baldwin (60+) 26.06, C Murley (50+) 26.26, P Willis (60+) 26.39, T Bye (60+) 27.06, B Swadling (60+) 31.33 (first ride).

Wed, Aug 10, Kings Lynn club ‘10’: Vets 40+ - J Talbot 23.02, S Emmett 23.20. Vets 60+ - P Willis 25.10, P Baldwin 25.34.

Sat, Aug 13, VTTA ‘10’, Bungay: Both 60+ vets, T Bye 26.21, D Hallahan (lady) 30.06.