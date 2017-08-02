Phillips’ 91 fires up March CC championship chase

An inspirational knock of 91 from vice-skipper Brandon Phillips fired up the March Town Sunday 1st XI to get their championship chasing form back on track in Rutland League Division 2.

Phillips only took 64 balls to plunder his runs in the four-wicket victory away to Newborough, as March chased down 218 in just 35 overs.

He figured in a 93-run second wicket stand with the in-form Curtis Oldroyd, who hit his top score at this level of 45.

Before tea the visitors employed no fewer than nine bowlers – both Adam Conyard and Steve Coe finishing with identical figures of 3-17 in Newborough’s all out total of 214.

Leaders March Town are now on 198 points from 13 games, which is 18 points ahead of Kings Keys CC who are in second position. Keys have played one game fewer.

Scores: Newborough 214 all out, 37.1 overs (Adam Conyard 3-17, Steve Coe 3-17), March 218-6, 35 overs (Brandon Phillips 91, Curtis Oldroyd 45, Andy Wright 18).