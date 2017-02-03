Phillips elected March Town CC skipper again

Tyler Phillips has been confirmed as club captain for the 2017 season as March Town CC’s first team return to Tucker League Division One following a year’s absence.

At the club’s annual meeting the Saturday 1st XI Player of the Year was unanimously elected, having helped his side clinch the Division 2 championship on the final day of last season, in what was his first year at the helm.

His younger brother Brandon steps up to become Sunday 1st XI vice-skipper and was one of 13 new appointments made on the night, in one of the biggest reshuffles for many a year.

Those elected were: President, Pat Ringham; Saturday 1st XI captain, Tyler Phillips, Saturday 2nd XI vice-captain, Andy Wright; Sunday 1st XI captain, Andy Wright; Sunday 1st XI vice-captain, Brandon Phillips; Saturday 2nd XI captain, Matty Vail; Saturday 2nd XI vice-captain, Sam Clarke; Sunday 2nd XI captain, Sam Mason; Sunday 2nd XI vice-captain, Shae Pooley; 3rd XI captain, Anthony Henson; 3rd XI vice-captain, Manuj Patel; 4th XI captain, Simon Bradshaw, 4th XI vice-captain Emma Alterton; secretary, Stephen Wallis; treasurer, Alan Day; fixture secretary, Pat Ringham.

The new committee is: Les Mills (chairman), Graham Smart (vice-chairman), Bill Crumly, Terry Hunt, Gary Nicholls, Nathan Oliver, Chris Ringham, Harry Vaheesan, John West.

Life membership was bestowed upon former chairman and 2nd XI skipper Fred Carter, who has been connected with the club for 60 years. Dawn Ringham was also made an honorary vice-president for helping with teas since the early 1970s.