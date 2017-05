Rain hampers Wisbech

Rain frustrated Wisbech Town CC 1st XI on Saturday after they were in a good position to beat Whiting & Partners Cambs League Division 1 leaders Ketton.

The hosts needed another 107 runs to beat their visitors with seven wickets standing when the game at Harecroft Road was abandoned.

Overseas player Parth Patel had earlier taken a five-wicket haul. The result puts Wisbech in equal third on points, 115, with Foxton. Ketton are on 133.

Next Saturday Wisbech entertain eighth-place Godmanchester Town.

Wisbech’s Rutland League side took advantage of ther better weather on Sunday to enjoy a four-wicket success over Barnack.

Scores: Wisbech 77-3 (19 overs; Gary Freear 17, Danny Haynes 11, Josh Bowers 28) 13pts v Ketton 183-9 (50; Parth Patel 10-3-31-5, Simon Freear 1-38, Gary Freear 1-35) 13pts, abandoned, rain.

Other scores: Foxton 2nds 63-4 (Brodie Ellis 8-2-25-4) 20pts, beat Wisbech 2nd XI 62 all out (36.3 ov; Rhys Howell 25) 3pts.

Wisbech 3rds 141 all out (36.1; Martin Knowles 44, Kevin Marsh 3-24, Gugan Kupendran 3-9) 9pts v Wimblington 8-3 (4; Adam Whittaker 2-8) 10pts, abandoned, rain.

Fen Ditton 2nds 221-6 (40; Travis Stapleton 2-54) 12pts v Wisbech 4ths 81-5 (23.1; Colin Freear 37) 10pts, abandoned, rain.

Sunday, Rutland League: Wisbech 162-6 (43.5 overs; Sam Rippington 10-2-19-3, Jamie Gollands 9.5-1-41-6) 18pts, beat Barnack 159 all out (44.5; Danny Haynes 23, Dom Stannard 50, Josh Bowers not out 54, Gary Freear not out 19) 6pts by 4 wickets.

Maiden March ton for Ben is in vain: see page 71.