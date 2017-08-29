Search

Rob hits Wisbech 3rds ton to trump Wimblington

Wisbech 2nds lost by just five runs when they ran out of time on Saturday at Thriplow in Cambs CCA Senior League Division 1.

Rhys Howell top-scored with 70, while the 3rd XI’s Rob McGregor hit an unbeaten 101 to guide the side to an eight-wicket triumph in CCA Junior League 2 North at Wimblington.

McGregor figured in a big opening stand with Adrian Clare, who made a half-century.

Scores: Thriplow CC 192 all out (40.3 overs; Lyndon Mallett 9-2-36-3, Silas Mutubaki 9-0-41-1, Daniel Jones 7-0-37-2, Ali Anthony 5.3-0-13-3) 20pts, beat Wisbech 2nd XI 187-9 (45 overs; Daniel Jones 12, Sam Albutt 22, Rhys Howell 70, Matt Esser 23, Lyndon Mallett 18, Shane Sleath 12) 9pts, by 5 runs.

Wimblington CC 1st XI 194 all out (38 overs; Kevin Marsh 28, Marc Eldred 47, Conner Porter 38, Matthew Day 53; George Gowler 8-2-23-5, Matt Duff 8-3-34-2, Ryan Jackson 5-1-26-1, Lewis Jackson 5-0-43-1, Martin Knowles 5-2-25-1) 5pts, lost to Wisbech 3rd XI 195-2 (34 overs; Adrian Clare 52, Rob McGregor no 101; Kevin Marsh 7-0-26-1, Jack Dent 8-0-53-1) 20pts, by 8 wickets in CCA Junior League 2 North.