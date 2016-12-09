Rob takes award double as March, Wisbech, Wimblington and Chatteris enter 2017 Fenland Trophy

The Fenland Trophy Cricket League AGM was held at March Town Cricket Club on Sunday.

Teams entered for the 2017 season are March, Wisbech, Wimblington, Chatteris, Ely and Khalsa.

Winners of the 2016 League was March Town CC 2nd X1. Winners of the Ernie Wool Cup was Ramsey 2nd.

Elected as officers were chairman Bob Burgess, treasurer Les Mills and secretary John Mallett.

Winner of the Bowling Award was Sam Mason (March). Winner of the Batting Award & the Young Player Award was Rob Conyard (March).

For the first time the John Layton “Young Player” shield was awarded to a cricketer who performed well for his club on and off the field.

The late John Layton was the former Treasurer of the Fenland Youth Cricket Development Group.