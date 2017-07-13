Roll up for March Town Cricket Club annual 3-Day Sports Festival

The March Town Cricket Club Annual 3-Day Sports Festival takes place on Tuesday, July 25, Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27.

This is the 13th year of the event for boys or girls aged between 6 and 12 years. In the past 100 children have attended. Qualified coaches run activities throughout the three days.

Sports this year include Cricket, Football, Hockey, Boxing, Tennis and Athletics. On the last day numerous bouncy castles will be available to play on. A marquee is available if there is inclement weather.

On the Thursday evening at 6.30pm a presentation evening will take place. All children will take home a goody bag containing a baseball cap, medal, certificate, tennis ball and sweets.

Cost is £50 for the three 3 days or £20 per day. Children should bring a packed lunch but cold drinks are supplied throughout the three days.

Application forms available from the MTCC website www.marchtowncricket.com