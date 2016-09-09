Debutant Gerry stars for Wisbech Rugby Club in derby at West Norfolk

Wisbech lost 24–11 at higher-ranked local rivals West Norfolk in a pre-season friendly.

Wests finished in third in the league above Wisbech last season. Wisbech were only able to field a team of 17 players of mixed first team and Wildcats.

In the opening kick-off West were ruled offside and Will Boreham, settling into his second season of senior rugby, slotted the three points. Boreham slotted another penalty, 6-0 to Wisbech.

Wisbech had a lineout in the West Norfolk 22 and Jake Read was able to touch down from the maul. Unfortunately replacement prop Kerrie McMullen, who had only been on the pitch for five minutes dislocated his shoulder and will miss a minimum of 10 weeks.

A missed tackle led to the West Norfolk scrum-half going under the posts for a converted try. Captain Solomon Prestidge led a defensive effort for Wisbech to go in leading 11-7.

In the second half the size of the West Norfolk squad told. Debutant number 8 and man of the match Gerry McCarthy carried well and was superb in defence.

Wisbech can take a number of positives in preparation for the visit from Eastern Counties 1 rivals Wymondham on Saturday at Harecroft Road, 3pm. Training this week is on Wednesday and Thursday 7pm. New players of all abilities welcome.

Wisbech: 15 Nick Thompsett, 14 Skippy Parsons, 13 Connor Lucas, 12 Sam Anderson, 11 Rory Willis, 10 Will Boreham, 9 Dave Brodie, 8 Gerard McCarthy, 7 Solomon Prestidge (c), 6 Oliver Mackett, 5 Nathan Goodale, 4 Jacob Goat, 3 Sigitas Čiakas, 2 Jake Read, 1 Josh Anderson. Replacements: 16 Kerrie McMullen, 17 Phil Cooper.