New Fenland toddler rugby classes in September for Friday Bridge, March and Wisbech

New toddler rugby classes are being introduced into Fenland in September.

Ex-England international Vicky Macqueen, who has been recently awarded a BEM in the Queen’s 90th Birthday Honours list for her contribution to sport, created ‘didi rugby’ last year after having children herself.

There is still space left in the classes. If anyone would like to book or for more information please email malcolm.baker@didirugby.com; call 07495 183572 or take a look at the website www.didirugby.com

Head coach Malcolm Baker, Level 3 RFU coach, has experience with youth and club level, and England Womens’ Regional Performance Camps, among others.

With classes starting in November in Ely, Chatteris and Peterborough, the organisers are interested in hearing from people who would like to become paid coaches.

Classes will be at: Tower Hall, Maltmas Drove, Friday Bridge, Wisbech, PE14 0HW. Sundays from September 11: 9am to 9.40am - 18 months to 36 months, 9.40am to 10.20am - 3 year olds to 4 year olds, 10.20am to 11am – 4 year olds to 6 year olds.

March Bears Rugby Club, Elm Road, March, PE15 8LE, Sundays from September 18, 11.40am to 12.20pm - 18 to 36 months, 12.20pm to 1pm - 3-4 years, 1pm to 1.40pm – 4-6 years.

March Youth & Community Centre, 34 Station Road, March, Cambs, PE15 8LE, Mondays from September 19, 10am to 10.40am - 18 to 36 months, 10.40am to 11.20am - 3-4 years, 11.20am to noon – 4-6 years.

Queen Mary Centre, Queens Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 2PE, Thursdays from September 15, 10am to 10.40am - 18 to 36 months, 10.40am to 11.20am - 3-4 years, 11.20am to noonm – 4-6 years, Saturdays from September 17, 9am to 9.40am - 18 to 36 months, 9.40am to 10.20am - 3-4 years, 10.20am to 11am – 4-6 years,