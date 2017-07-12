Super catches deny March Town CC in 600-run thriller

March CC 1st XI figured in a 600-run thriller, just losing out to Godmanchester by 12 runs in Whitings League Division 1 on Saturday.

But for two phenomenal one-handed catches on the ropes, March would probably have produced one of the most spectacular run chases in their history at The Avenue.

The visitors smashed 100 runs off just 62 balls at the death to finish on 306-7, losing two wickets in their final over.

When Aussie Clinton Bricker was out for 18 inside six overs March had already scored 51. Brandon Phillips fell victim to one of the remarkable catches on the long-off boundary, having scorched to 60 off 47 balls.

The second catch split a sixth wicket stand of 94 and sent Spencer Saberton back to the pavilion for 54, leaving acting skipper Andy Wright and Stuart Mills to push the total along to 294 before the loss of three wickets in the penultimate over.

In the view of one of the umpires, perhaps a tie would have been a fitting result?

Scores: Godmanchester 306-7, 50 overs (Sam Clarke 2-30, Chris Ringham 2-40, Saberton 1-36, Mills 1-42), March 294 all out, 49 overs (Phillips 60, Saberton 54, James Hilliard 34, Wright 32, Mills 18no, Bricker 18).

The 2nd XI picked up a vital victory in their fight against relegation from CCA Senior League Division 2, when they beat fellow strugglers Chippenham by 82-runs.

Rob Tombs hit 56 and Manuj Patel and skipper Matty Vail claimed three wicket hauls.

March 2nds 173 all out, 39 overs (Tombs 56, John Gilson 30no, Adam Conyard 16, Steve Hinson 16), Chippenham 91, 29.5 overs (Patel 3-12, Vail 3-17, Steve Coe 2-10, Tombs 2-12).

A batting disaster saw the 3rds lose their CCA Junior League Division 3N match away to runaway leaders Coton by a whopping 225 runs.

Coton 262-7, 40 overs (Charlie Revell 3-41, Phil Goodfellow and Richard Green two wickets apiece), March 3rd XI, 19.2 overs (Andy Woodard 12).

The Sunday 1st XI retained their tight grip on the Rutland League Division Two leadership with a four-wicket victory away to Ufford Park.

Off-spinner Steve Coe’s 3-31 was the pick of the March bowling. Vice-captain Brandon Phillips added a sparkling 66.

Ufford Park 185-8, 45 overs (Coe 3-31, Clinton Bricker 2-15), March 187-6, 30.5 overs (Phillips 66, Ben Pyle 26no, Bricker 23).

The 2nd XI made it a Sunday double with a comfortable 65-run victory over neighbours Chatteris, at The Avenue. The reigning Fenland Trophy champions and current leaders made 196 all out, with Curtis Oldroyd scoring 65. The in-form Charlie Revell spearheaded with a 4-24 spell in the Chatteris reply.

March 2nd XI 196 all out, 36.2 overs (Oldroyd 65, Adam Conyard 34, Mark Woodall 30), Chatteris 131 all out, 38.2 overs (Revell 4-24, Sam Mason 2-16).