Tail wags as Wisbech Town CC win with eight balls left

The Wisbech Town CC Saturday juggernaut rolls on with their fourth win out of six games.

The Harecroft Road hosts’ tail wagged to beat Godmanchester Town by two wickets with eight balls to spare in Cambs Whiting League Division One.

This was despite a century from Godmanchester opener Tariq Aziz who carried his bat for 114 not out.

Although going wicketless, Parth Patel’s analysis of 0-34 off 10 overs was vital in keeping the visitors’ score down as the wickets were shared about.

In reply, Gary Freear (48) and Danny Haynes (39) put on 93 for the first wicket, but the hosts collapsed to 138-6 with Nadeem Nazar’s four wickets slicing through the middle order.

However Jamie Gollands 55 and Paul Edgeller 34 added 46 for the seventh wicket, before Simon Freear not out 15 and Edgeller compiled 48 for the seventh wicket in two match-winning stands to display Wisbech’s batting strength in depth.

Edgeller fell leg before wicket with just two runs needed, but Freear held his nerve and guided the home side to victory in the penultimate over.

Second-spot Wisbech are one of three teams tied on 140 points, 18 behind leaders Ketton.

The other two sides are Foxton and Saffron Walden.

March are bottom of the table.

Saturday scores: Wisbech Town CC 234-8 (48.4 ov; Paul Edgeller 1-12, Kieran Haynes 2-56, James Williams 1-19, Simon Freear 1-21, Silas Mutubaki 1-42) 25pts, beat Godmanchester Town 1st XI 233-6 (50 overs) 18pts.

Chatteris 1st XI 70 all out (23.3 ov; Anthony Bamford not out 27; Danny Emmington 3-29, Lyndon Mallett 3-14, William Gowler 3-15) 4pts, lost to Wisbech 2nd XI 171-6 (45; Sam Albutt not out 102) 20pts by 101 runs.

Wisbech 3rd XI 79-3 (23.3; Paul Strickle no 30) 20pts, beat Little Downham 77-10 (29; Ian Bell 3-14) 2pts.

Milton 3rd XI 175-3 (40) 20pts, beat Wisbech 4th XI 174-6 (40; Jamie Hallatt 52, Colin Freear 40) 5pts.

Sunday, Rutland League.

Wisbech 1st XI 105-1 (15.5; Danny Haynes not out 40, Dom Stannard 48, Josh Bowers not out 12) 20pts, beat Nassington 1st XI 103 all out (28.5; Gary Freear 2-12) 1pts.

Wimblington 1st XI 192-6 (30; Conner Porter retired not out 50) 40pts, beat Wisbech 2nd XI 153 all out (29.2; Harry Johnson not out 50; Paul Cole 3-17, Jack Dent 3-21) 13pts.