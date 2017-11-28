Tributes for Wisbech cricket and hockey stalwart Strickle

Tributes have been flooding in for Wisbech Town Cricket Club (WTCC) vice chairman Paul Strickle, who passed away at the weekend.

WTCC member Dominic Stannard said: “Sadly Paul passed away on Sunday very suddenly. Everyone at the club is shocked and devastated.

“He is the current vice chairman and head groundsman and has been for many years. He has also had numerous other roles in his time at the club including as a captain and coach.

“I have seen on Facebook, that the club have put up a fence at the club for people to lay flowers along with other tributes.

“Someone said to me that Paul is irreplaceable at the club and they are right, he was a great guy that has impacted upon so many people’s lives at the club.”

A tribute on Wisbech Town Hockey Club’s Facebook page on Monday said: “Yesterday, Paul Strickle, the legend of Wisbech Town Cricket and Hockey, was taken from us far too soon.

“Our deepest sympathy is with Sara, Jonathan, Hannah and the rest of the family at this devastating time.”