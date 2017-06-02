Tyler strikes as March v Uppingham Rutland League game lasts 20 overs

On Sunday afternoon in the Rutland League, March made sure of a double-quick finish as the match was finished inside 20 overs.

The hosts crushed 10-man Uppingham by ten wickets.

Visitors Uppingham put up a dismal batting performance at The Avenue, bowled out for just 28 off 16.1 overs. Saturday captain Tyler Phillips took 5 for 7 and Steve Coe 2 for 3.

Phillips (5-2-7-5) grabbed the first five wickets to fall, four of them bowled and the other caught by Lewis Welcher.

The other wickets were taken by Sam Clarke (1-12) and Spencer Saberton (1-4).

No batsman reached double figures.

In reply openers Ben Chapman and Lewis Welcher scored 32 without loss in just 2.4 overs.

Both scored 12 not out and each struck two boundaries, with March remaining top of Division Two.

Other scores, Saturday: March 2nd v Old Leysians, Cambridge (CCA Senior League 2).

Old Leysians 256-5 off 45 overs; March 137-10.

March 3rd X1 v Chatteris 2nd X1 (CCA Junior League 3).

March 169-8 off 40 overs (Sam Mason 41, Adam Westwood 39 and Geoff Kirby 26 not out; Archie Palmer 3 for 9 off 8 overs) Chatteris 170-7 (Archie Palmer 39*).

Cambridge Granta v March 4th X1 (CCA Junior League 5). Match conceded by Granta who were unable to raise a team.

Sunday: March 2nd X1 v Ely (Fenland Trophy).

March 159-7 (Rob Conyard 53 – 8x4, Jamie Chapman 24) Ely 163-7 (Sam Mason 3 for 15 and Shae Pooley 2 for 11).