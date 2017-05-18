Unbeaten 92 from Bricker sets up March Town CC win

He cut it, he rolled it and he’s finally scored runs on it...Aussie Clinton Bricker made an unbeaten 92 on a flat deck at The Avenue on Saturday as March broke their duck.

March managed a tight seven-run victory against mid-table Waresley in the Whitings League Division 1.

The bottom club survived a nerve-jangling finale as the visitors got within a run a ball in the final five overs. Acting-skipper Andy Wright eased the pressure when he bowled Waresley danger man Alex Scully for 72 with under four overs remaining. The visitors needed nine runs from Tommy Howgego’s final over but fell short.

Howgego, making his first appearance of the season, shared in a first-wicket stand of 62 with James Hilliard. But it was Nathan Oliver’s knock of 34 that gave the innings momentum in a seventh wicket partnership of 73.

Scores: March 241-6, 50 overs (Bricker 92no, Oliver 34, Hilliard 31, Howgego 26), Waresley 234-9 (Wright 4-36, Howgego 1-19, James Harradine 1-39, Spencer Saberton 1-45).

Steve Hinson and Adam Conyard shared in a match-winning opening stand of 165 runs, in the 2nd XI’s three wicket win at Godolphin in CCA Senior League Division 2.

Having scored just two runs between them the previous Saturday, Hinson scorched to 101 and Conyard to 78.

Scores: Godolphin 248-9, 45 overs (Matty Vail 4-28, Conyard 3-36, James Beresford 1-41, Steve Coe 1-55), March 2nd XI 250-7, 44.2 overs (Hinson 101, Conyard 78, Vail 22).

Adam Westwood gave a solid all-round performance that helped the 3rd XI overcome City of Ely 2nd XI by seven wickets in CCA Junior League Division 3N. Having bowled well, Westwood finished top-scorer.

Scores: Ely 2nds 113 all out, 36 overs (Sam Mason 4-42, Dan Waltham 2-13, Adam Westwood 1-12, Nathan Foad 1-25), March 3rds 117-3, 27.2 overs (Adam Westwood 38, Anthony Henson 23, Stephen Wallis 22).

The father and son combo of Simon and Dan Bradshaw did their best to get a result for the 4th XI away to their Wisbech counterparts, only to lose out by two wickets in the CCA Junior League Division 5N.

Scores: March 4ths 170-8, 40 overs (Simon Bradshaw 51, Kylan Nightingale 26, Andy Woodard 23, Dan Bradshaw 17no; Matt Duff 2-36, John Mallett 2-33, Lewis Jackson 2-24), Wisbech 4ths 171-8, 35.1 overs (Tom Freear 77, Jackson no 38; Dan Bradshaw 3-25, Dennis Willis 2-20, Simon Bradshaw 1-26, Harry Gowler 1-36).

The Sunday 1st XI stay top of Rutland League Division Two thanks to a six wicket win at Castor.

Clinton Bricker took 4-17 and Shaz Akhter 3-33 on what proved to be a difficult wicket to bat on. Ben Chapman and Steve Coe figured in a measured opening stand of 105, before vice-captain Brandon Phillips hit 25 not out off 14 balls.

Scores: Castor 148-8, 45 overs (Bricker 4-17, Akhter 3-33, Adam Conyard 1-20), March 1st XI 150-4, 41.4 overs (Chapman 48, Coe 38, Phillips 25no).

Manuj Patel took full advantage of a ‘batsman’s paradise’ at The Avenue when his 96 helped the Sunday 2nd XI to a 72-run victory over Wimblington in their Fenland Trophy opener.

Scores: March 2nd XI 236-8 (Patel 96, Shae Pooley 39, Jacob Gray 27, Doug Furlong 21), Wimblington 164 all out (Sam Mason 4-24, Dan Waltham 4-34).

Free-scoring Wisbech Town continue to pile on the runs, crushing St Ives Town by 173 runs in Cambs Whiting League Division 1.

This time Danny Haynes scored 73 off 82 balls, wicketkeeper Josh Bowers 74 off 66 balls and Jason Esser 64 off 68 balls.

After skipper Gary Freear fell, Haynes and Bowers added 123 for the second wicket.

Haynes struck 12 fours, Bowers 11 boundaries and Esser six fours. Bowers, Sam Albutt and Esser hit a six each.

Scores: Wisbech 304 for 9 (50 ov; Danny Haynes 73, Josh Bowers 74, Sam Albutt 21, Jason Esser 64, Paul Edgeller 14). St Ives 131 all out (42 ov; Edgeller 1-20, Kieran Haynes 2-30, Simon Freear 2-16, Parth Patel 1-20, Silas Mutubaki 1-10, Jamie Gollands 2-12).

Wisbech Town 2nd XI 167 all out (43.5 ov; Rhys Howell 46) lost by 1 wicket to Abington 1sts 170 for 9 (38 ov; Brodie Ellis 4-38) in CCA Senior League Division 1.

The 1st XI did a weekend double with a Rutland League win against Ufford Park by 8 wickets on Sunday.

Scores: Ufford Park 99 for 2 (18.2 ov; Brodie Ellis 1-6, Kieran Haynes 1-13, Kieran Hallatt 2-19, Dan Oldfield 2-20, Joe Dunning 1-17, Dom Stannard 2-15, Danny Haynes 1-0).

Wisbech 99 for 2 (18.2 ov; Kieran Haynes 33, Rhys Howell 16, Sam Albutt not out 44, Josh Bowers not out 3).